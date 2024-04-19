Trick Star shines at Limousin National Show and Sale

An impressive black Limousin bull claimed the top honours today at the 2024 National Limousin Show and Sale today at Holbrook.
The 24-month-old bull Bush Park Trick Star T7, exhibited by Patrick Halloran, Vic, led the way in the opinions of judges Robert Hutchison, Taminick, Vic and associate judge Emily Polsen, Yass.
He competed for the top title against the grand champion female Garren Park Jewel S54 and Garren Park grand champion trade animal Garren Park U53, both exhibited by Garren Park Genetics, Culcairn.
Previously sashed senior champion bull and grand champion earlier in the day against the junior champion bull, Kia Ora Thaddaeus, exhibited by Warrick and Anne Hutchings, Rowdy's Ridge Limousins, Laggan, near Crookwell.
Progressing from the first class in the senior bulls, Trick Star T7 weighed 898 kilograms and scanned an eye-muscle-area of 145 centimetres squared.
Sired by Greenwood Canadian Impact and out of Mandajen Jill J2402 he also recorded rib and P8 estimated breeding values (EBV's) in the top 1 per cent of the breed with figures of +1.4 and + 2.1, while ranking in the top 4pc of thee breed for intramuscular fat with a value of +0.6.
Judge Robert Hutchison said the bull held his head beautifully with minimal effort.
"He just has a lot of presence to him," he said.
" He is a very structurally correct bull, that is thick all the way through while having a smooth front end.
"He has that little bit extra depth of heel."
Bush Park stud principal said the the bulls mother has had successful showing career winning supreme Limousin exhibit twice at Melbourne Royal Show.
"That's the type of bull I like," he said.
"The grand champion bull and reserve senior champion bull are full brothers.
"Trick Star went to the Limousin feature show at Melbourne Royal Show in 2023 and placed second in the under 18 months class."
On her first outing in the show ring Garren Park Jewel S54 was sashed grand champion female, being exhibited with a bull calf next to her and back in calf to Meridan Poll Heavyduty.
This was the first grand champion female for the long time supporters of the show and sale.
The two and a half year old female was sired by Flemington Longyard L36, out Garren Park Jewel Q10, who goes back to one of the foundation females lines of the stud.
Mr Hutchison said the young female caught his eye when she walked into the ring.
"She's a very smart female that is structurally sound with a magnificent calf behind her," he said.
"She's got a lot in front of her and doing a very good job on that calf.
"She's got a very structurally sound udder."
Karen Hedger, Garren Park Genetics, said the win was very exciting for the stud.
"We purchased her sire out of the Limousin National Show and Sale in 2019," she said.
"We run a large herd of commercially run stud cows.
"We just love her moderate frame and her capacity to milk do such a brilliant job on her first calf."
The Culcairn studs success didn't stop there also winning the gran champion trade animal with Garren Park Jack U53.
Sired by Longreach Lumberjack the 11-month-old steer weighed 392kg with an EMA of 89cm sq, while having rib and rump scans of 3 millimetres and 4mm, respectively.
Junior champion female was awarded to Mistletoe Tasteful, exhibited by Denis and Pam O'Connor, Greta South, Vic, while Garren Park Razzamattaz U19 was sashed reserve champion junior female, exhibited by Garren Parck Genetics.
Reserve champion senior female was awarded to Mistletoe Tide Me Over, exhibited by Denis and Pam O'Connor, Greta South, Vic.
Reserve champion junoir bull was awarded to Garren Park Turbine, exhibited by Garren Parck Genetics, while Bush Park Top Gun T5 was awarded reserve champion senior bull.
