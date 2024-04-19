The Land
Home/Markets

Grafton stores sell firm

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 19 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendors of the week were Junction Hill producers G and J Johnson who sold steer calves with black Limousin blood, 301 kg for 338c/kg or $1018. Photo supplied.
Vendors of the week were Junction Hill producers G and J Johnson who sold steer calves with black Limousin blood, 301 kg for 338c/kg or $1018. Photo supplied.

Grafton yarded 1263 head of store cattle on Thursday, mostly weaner calves, which met with firm bidding in a market rewarding the heavier yearlings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.