Grafton stores sell firm

Grafton yarded 1263 head of store cattle on Thursday, mostly weaner calves, which met with firm bidding in a market rewarding the heavier yearlings.
Steers 200 to 300 kilograms, 561 head, averaged 342 cents a kilogram or $839 to reach top bids of 404c/kg and $1059.
Steers 300 to 400kg averaged 319c/kg or $1118 and peaked at 400c/lg and $1308.
Best grown steers reached a price of $1584.
Heifers 200-300kg, 234hd, averaged 230c/kg or $541 to top at 268c/kg and $757.
Heifers 300-400kg, 56hd, averaged 202c/kg or $705 and sold to top bids of 284c/kg and $1092.
Best heavy heifers sold to $1229.
Cows pregnancy tested on calf averaged 165c/kg or $1082 to top at 188c/kg and $1276.
Cows with calves sold liveweight averaged $1114 and reached $1620.
Dry cows sold cents per kilogram averaged 181c/kg or $895 and reached 209c/kg and $1251.
Vendors of the week were Junction Hill producers G and J Johnson who sold steer calves with black Limousin blood, 301 kg for 338c/kg or $1018.
Their heifer calves 280kg made 254c/kg or $711.
The sale was conducted by Farrell and McCrohon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.