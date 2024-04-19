Strong demand for quality calves at Glen Innes final weaner sale for the year

The last weaner store sale at Glen Innes for 2024 saw a quality yarding of 2138 head, of all the Tablelands' breeds, with steers to $1484 and heifers to $1120 a head.
A downpour of rain while drafting in the yards the night before included 30mm in one hour - just a tad less than the two-inches the night before the prior sale, with a promise of winter feed improving all the time.
Steers 200 to 280 kilograms, 461 head, averaged 385 cents a kilogram or $958 selling to 422c/kg and $1100.
Those weaner steers 280-330kg, 633hd, averaged 385c/kg or $1163 and topped at 402c/kg and $1272.
Heavier weaner steers 330-400kg, 190hd, averaged 388c/kg or $1363 and reached top bids of 402c/kg and $1484 for the lead pen of Angus from Ron Fletcher, Bullock Mountain Road, 371kg for 400c/kg going to Stanbroke for completion.
Mr Fletcher, whose champion Angus heifers made 294c/kg for 364kg or $1070, got out of sheep to get into cattle and despite the ups and downs hasn't looked back.
In general the heifers averaged $726 for 200-280kg (532hd) at 286c/kg and reached a top in that weight category of 318c/kg or $795.
Weaner heifers 280-330kg, 227hd, averaged 294c/kg or $890 and topped at 310c/kg and $965.
Heavier heifers 330-400kg averaged 288c/kg or $1048 and topped at 298c/kg and $1120 for the champion pen of EU accredited Euro cross - Charolais/Angus - 376kg at 298c/kg - from Jamie Heagney, Tubbamurra via Llangothlin, going into the supermarket trade through the Macrae family at Glencoe.
Champion Angus steers from Geoff and Pauline Smith, Shannonvale, made 400c/kg for 357kg or $1428.
First sale offering from Rob Dalhunty's RV7 at Furracabad, through his manager David Newsome, included calves from purchased females with Speriby North and Booroomooka blood with 48 head averaging 316kg for 394c/kg or $1245 going to the Armidale district. Another pen of 66hd 289kg made 396c/kg going to the Inverell district.
"I'm happy with the results," said Mr Newsome who welcomed late summer rains but rued the dry start.
Rob and Cathy Wheatley, Stannum, sold August drop Angus steers with Dulverton blood 280kg for 402c/kg or $1125.
Alt Brothers at Dundee sold Angus steers with SaraPark blood, 312kg for 400c/kg or $1248 going to the Landenberger family at Ben Lomand where more mouths are required to take advantage of "firing" winter pasture.
Charlie Newberry, Mann River where it crosses Red Range road, sold Angus steers with Sara Park blood, 318kg for 388c/kg or $1233.
Magnificent Hereford steers with Amos Vale, Lotus and Franco blood, EU accredited, from Bernie and Leanne Grogan at Bungulla, 325kg made 386c/kg.
Another pen crossed with Yulgilbar Santa Gertrudis made $1227 for 330kg at 372c/kg.
Their Hereford heifers 280kg reached 278c/kg or $778.
The sale was hosted by Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes.
