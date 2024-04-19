The Land
Strong demand for quality calves at Glen Innes final weaner sale for the year

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 20 2024 - 6:00am
David Newsome, manager of RV7 at Furracabad with his agent Josh Barber and a draft of calves with Speriby North and Booroomooka blood, 316kg for 394c/kg or $1245, at Glen Innes on Friday.
The last weaner store sale at Glen Innes for 2024 saw a quality yarding of 2138 head, of all the Tablelands' breeds, with steers to $1484 and heifers to $1120 a head.

