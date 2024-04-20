The Land
Thunder tops the 2024 National Limousin sale selling for $16,000

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
April 20 2024 - 10:24am
Top-priced bull at the 2024 National Limousin Show and Sale, Warrigal Thunder T33, purchased by Alexander Downs for $16,000, Merriwa, Stephen Gill, Alexander Downs, Rachel and Paul Relf, Warrigal Limousins, Peter Godbolt, Nutrien studstock, Audrey and Andrew Gill, Alexander Downs. Photo by Helen De Costa.
A bull with a successful show career and proven bloodlines topped the 2024 National Limousin Show and Sale yesterday selling for $16,000 at Holbrook.

