Thunder tops the 2024 National Limousin sale selling for $16,000

A bull with a successful show career and proven bloodlines topped the 2024 National Limousin Show and Sale yesterday selling for $16,000 at Holbrook.
Warrigal Thunder T33 was purchased by repeat buyers for the Wingham stud, Alexander Downs, Merriwa.
The 19-month-old Myers Western Star son tipped the scales at 730 kilograms and had a scrotal measurement of 32 centimetres.
He also scanned an eye-muscle-area of 130 centimetres squared, with rib and P8 fat measurements of 5 millimetres and 8mm respectively.
The black homozygous polled bull out Mandayen Polled Wynne D1122, had previous success in the show ring being sashed the calf champion at the 2023 Melbourne Royal Show Limousin feature show.
Repeat buyer Andrew Gill, Alexander Downs, Merriwa said the family has been purchasing bulls from the Relf family for the past 7 years.
The families operation started 50 years ago at Merriwa on 1214 hectares, running a pure cattle operation, with the additions of the feedlot in 1993, wholesale meat business in 1995.
Mr Gill said the next two generations are involved with his son Andrew and then granddaughter Audrey who also attended the sale.
Now the family run 560 Angus females which are joined to Limousin bulls with the vealers destined for their own high end domestic market, turning the progeny off for a 220kg carcase.
"We've started to keep a few Lim-flex heifers by the Warrigal bulls," Mr Gill said.
"The last two years at home have been dry, so we sold a lot of cows seven years old and up.
"We bought a lot of heifers to replace them and he'll be going over those as second calvers.
"Hopefully a couple of steers will be going to Scone for the Beef Bonanza."
Warrigal Stud principal Paul Relf said it was an awesome result.
"Being able to have a loyal repeat buyer like the Gill family that have trust in our breeding program is great," he said.
The top priced female title went to a proven mataron, Bush Park Dahpne who was purchased by Tasmanian based breeders Lintwood Limousin Stud for $7500.
The five-year-old proven breeder was offered unjoined, with a Flemington Quiet Achiever bull calf beside her.
By the Canadian sire Greenwood PLD Zambuka out of Mandyne Dahpne, the cow was described by judge Robert Huctinson as being a female with a lot of capacity and depth of body, while still being clean through her front end.
She weighed in at 866kg while recording 200 and 400 day weight figures in the top 10 per cent of the breed with values of +28 and + 49, while displaying and EMA value in the top 7pc of +3.5.
Daphne also displayed high percentile carcase traits ranking in the top 1pc for rib and P8 fats with figures of +1.6 and +2.4, respectively.
Ryan Bajada, Elders stud stock purchased the female on behalf of the Tasmanian stud and said structure was very important as the operation is on typically wet country.
"She's a beautifully footed cow, but on top of that the volume and carcase while having the doing ability and maternal outlook," he said.
"The pedigree interested the buyers with the Zambuka bull doing a good job across the breed and she's just a classic Zambuka daughter.
Bush Park Patrick Halloran said he loves the apricot cow that breeds the house down year after year.
"The whole reason we sold her open is so the buyers can join heer to what they would like," he said.
The pick of the 2023 calf drop offered by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty sold for $9000 to Chase Wallermerriyong, Vic.
The purchaser has the opportunity to take the pick of the 66 animals on offer with female lines on offer including Cauliflower, Meadowgrass, Krystal and many more.
The top-priced semen lot was purchased for $120, offered by Garren Park Genetics the 10 straws of Donna Valley Poll Dictator was purchased by an undisclosed online buyer.
The top-priced trade animal was Garren Park Jack U53, purchased by Jacob Kerrisk, Narranderra for $1600.
Other notable sales throughout the catalogue was the junior champion bull Kia Ora Thaddaeus offered by Rowdy's Ridge Limousins, Laggan, and purchased by Mick and Mary Parson, Kia Ora Limousins, Crookwell for $12,500.
The grand champion female Garren Park Jewel S54 was also the second top-priced female selling for $7000 to Rowdy's Ridge Limousins, Laggan.
Overall nine of 16 bulls sold to a top of $16,000 to average $8611, while four of six cow and calves sold to a top of $7500 to average $5750.
Eleven of 15 heifers sol to a top of $9000 to average $5454 with the two semen packages sold to a top of $120 per straw.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, with Peter Godbolt and Tim Woodham as auctioneers.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
