Numbers drop considerably at Tamworth store sale with only 1130 yarded

The numbers at Friday's Tamworth store sale reduced significantly to 1130 head which included 162 cows and calves plus pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows.
This decline in numbers continued a downward trend from the previous Friday's sale, in which only 2046 head were yarded for a weaner and store sale. This also suffered a decline of 3269 from the sale before it on Friday, April 5.
However, Angus Newcombe, president of the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association, described the sale as having a "solid result".
In his market report, Meat and Livestock Australia's Steve Adams described strong interest in cows and calves from Queensland buyers. Queenslanders have been influential in the recent progression of weaner sales across the region, where good rain has provided fodder and incentive.
The balance of the offering was bought by local producers who have had their fortunes boosted by patchy but good rainfalls.
The reduction in numbers saw trends cheaper for weaner steers although better bred lines sold to a dearer trend.
Similar trends through the heifer offering and again the well bred pens sold to dearer trends of $60 to $90/head.
The plainer drafts of steers and heifers bore the brunt of the negative corrections.
The lead of the weaner steers $1040 to $1180/head and the lighter offerings $340 to $980/head.
Heifer weaners in the top drafts $770 to $948/head and the lighter pens $310 to $510/head.
Cows and calves sold to strong demand, with cows and their older progeny at are $770 to $948/head, and the lighter pens are $1880/unit.
The follow-on drafts are made to $1400/unit, and lighter drafts with younger calves are $1100/unit.
The offering of pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows topped at $1680/head and lighter pens sold for $1120/head.
In the weaner steer section, the largest number represented were 117 Angus, ranging in price from 184c/kg to 370c/kg, averaging 3321c/kg. They returned between $480 and $990, averaging $823.
Next on the list were 21 black-baldy steers priced between 254c/kg and 329c/kg, averaging 286c/kg. They ranged in price from $610 to $890, averaging $730.
There were 73 Angus heifers in the 200kg to 280kg range, priced between 200c/kg to 292c/kg, averaging 232c/g. They returned between $460 and $790, averaging $598.
Rob and Penny Wright, Trefusis, Walcha, sold a number of Angus cows with calves. A pen of 10 averaged $1700, while another pen of 4 cows with calves averaged $1620 and a third pen of four, made $1520.
CUD Holdings, Coolah dispersed their herd with 80 second-calf Angus cows with calves at foot, that were re-joined to Dales Angus bulls. A pen of 19 pairs made $1880 while another pen of the same size sold for $1670.
The Ranges, Bendemeer sold 40 second-calver cows with calves at foot, and PTIC to Angus bulls for a July/August drop. They sold between $1440 and $1630.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.