Man killed, eight in hospital after bus and car crash near Dubbo

Updated April 20 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 11:23am
Paramedics were called to the Mitchell Highway at Wongarbon on Saturday morning. File image.
A man has died and police have launched a critical incident investigation after a bus and a car collided south east of Dubbo on Saturday morning.

