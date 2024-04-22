The Land
Singleton averages 321c/kg for 2368 weaner cattle

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
April 23 2024 - 6:00am
Friday's Singleton weaner sale proved a stronger market than the prime cattle sale earlier in the week, where 2368 steers and heifers made an average of 321 cents a kilogram.

