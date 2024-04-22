Singleton averages 321c/kg for 2368 weaner cattle

Friday's Singleton weaner sale proved a stronger market than the prime cattle sale earlier in the week, where 2368 steers and heifers made an average of 321 cents a kilogram.
Hunter Stock and Land's Grant Whatham, Branxton, said heavier steers sold well, but "as the quality slipped off, so did the prices".
"The quality of the breeding shows, and it was a pretty reasonable sale," Mr Whatham said.
His remarks were endorsed by Roger Fuller of Roger Fuller Pty Ltd, Singleton.
"There was an excellent line-up, and the very good-quality steers sold extremely well," Mr Fuller said.
For steers weighing up to 200kg, prices ranged from 80c/kg for a lightweight up to 266c/kg, averaging 331c/kg. They returned between $140 and $754, averaging 613.
Steers in the 200 kg to 280kg range: 698 penned, priced from 222c/kg to 384c/kg, averaging 349c/kg. They returned $511 to $1026, averaging $876.
Steers 280kg to 300: 572 penned, priced from 260c/kg to 378c/kg, averaging 346c/kg. They returned $742 to $1223, averaging $1034.
Steers 330kg to 400kg were priced from 300c/kg to 376c/kg, averaging 3347c/kg. They returned $1005 to $1464, averaging $1250.
In the break between the sale of the steers and the changeover to the heifer pens, agents were inclined towards pessimism.
Heifers under 200kg ranged from a lightweight offering that sold from 50c/kg to 266c/kg, averaging 239c/kg. They ranged from $37.50 to $526 in dollar terms, averaging $441.
Prices in the 200kg to 280kg range began at 50c/kg and increased to 302c/kg, averaging 265c/kg. They returned $120 to $825, averaging $659.
Heifers 280 to 330kg were priced from 210c/kg to 300c/kg, averaging 258c/kg. They returned from $596 to $941, averaging $776.
Heifers in the 330kg to 400kg range were priced from 200c/kg to 298c/kg, averaging 274, returning from $672 to $1168, averaging $968.
The pens were judged, and Tarin Grove Farm, Lostock Dam, Gresford, was awarded the best pen of Angus steers. Sired by Clunie Range and Sugarloaf Angus bulls, the pen of 19 averaged 309kg, made 378c/kg, and returned $1168.
The Evans family, Riverside, Vacy won the best pen of Angus heifers award with nine averaging 314kg, making $941.67 at 300c/kg. According to Josh Evans, the heifers were sired by Millah Murrah and Knowla bulls and were down about $500 in price for heifers sold at the 2023 Singleton weaner sale.
Hondell Pastoral, Gresford, took the award for the best pen of crossbred heifers. Six Charolais crosses averaging 281kg and making 292c/kg produced $820 in returns.
BlackJack Pastoral Company, Lostock, sold three steer pens aged nine to 10 months, ranging in weight from 344kg to 389kg and priced between 320c/kg to 390c/kg. They returned between $1087 and $1464.
Bill Mcdonald said the steers were sired by Coolie and Knowla Angus bulls as well as the AI sire, the $225,000 Texas Iceman R725.
Another volume vendor was Grahame Chevalley's Glenroy Cattle Company, Gresford, with 67 steers. They ranged from $827 for 242kg to $1177 for 330kg steers. A pen of 12 averaging 297kg sold for 366c/kg and returned $1087.
Steve Garland, The Basin, McCullys Gap, and his brother Graeme offered 79 steers at the sale, which topped at 364c/kg and returned $1019. They were sired by Talooby and Knowla bulls.
Jim Tickle, Sugarloaf Angus offered a pen of six 10 to 11-month-old steers, averaging 413kg and making 370c/kg. They returned $1528.
The selling agents were Hunter Stock and Land, Branxton, Dillon and Sons Real Estate, Dungog, Roger Fuller Pty Ltd, Singleton and Bailey Hunter Valley, Singleton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.