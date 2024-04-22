The Land
Emerging studs secure top-priced exhibits at Murray Grey National

By Helen Decosta
April 22 2024 - 7:00pm
Courtney Hazeldene, Bendigo, Vic, buyers David, Emily and Mandy Lewis, The Elms, Loberthal, SA, and Ryan Bajada, Elders stud stock, with the top-priced Ganado Too Cool. Picture supplied.
It was a good day at the office for Courtney Hazeldene, Ganado Murray Greys, Bendigo, Vic, at the Murray Grey National Show and Sale, who sold the top-priced bull and female Saturday's sale at Albury.

