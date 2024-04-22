The Land
Home/Politics

Drop in GST revenue to cost NSW 'more than COVID'

By Samantha Lock
April 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Mookhey says protecting families is more important than NSW's AAA credit rating. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Daniel Mookhey says protecting families is more important than NSW's AAA credit rating. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Budget shortfalls due to the upcoming GST carve-up will hit NSW harder than the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's treasurer says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.