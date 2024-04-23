The Land

Farewelling Lonhro: Australian icon on the racecourse and in the breeding barn

By Virginia Harvey
Updated April 24 2024 - 10:58am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lonhro - a remarkable galloper that thrilled Australian racegoers before taking his championship qualities into the breeding barn - died at age 25 at Godolphin farm Kelvinside, Aberdeen, last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.