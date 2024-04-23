The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Can a stock trading app take guess-work out of a volatile beef market?

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 23 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Gunther, Glencoe, with a phone application designed to put profit first in the cattle trade. The software was developed within his family, based on generations of practical trial and error.
Chris Gunther, Glencoe, with a phone application designed to put profit first in the cattle trade. The software was developed within his family, based on generations of practical trial and error.

The old timers reckon a successful cattle trade involves buying and selling in the same market - a practice that will level the book-work when it comes to recording any profit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.