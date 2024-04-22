The Land
Home/Markets

Carcoar blue ribbon weaners attract buyers from north and south of the border

KB
By Karen Bailey
April 22 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Karen Bailey

About 7000 weaner steers and heifers were sold during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.