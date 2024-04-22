Carcoar blue ribbon weaners attract buyers from north and south of the border

About 7000 weaner steers and heifers were sold during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale last Friday.
Lindsay Fryer, AWN Livestock, Orange, said the market was a bit softer than recent weaner sales at Carcoar, but was still strong.
"There's been just under 30,000 store and weaner cattle go through this centre since March 22 and all those cattle have been a credit to the vendors," he said.
"About 95 per cent of those have been Angus and sold between $850 and $1530, which is a good result when you consider the state of the prime market and the lift in supply of young cattle across NSW at this time of year."
Mr Fryer said there was plenty of weight in the cattle offered last Friday and most steers sold from 350c/kg to 420c/kg.
"The rains through Queensland have helped our market and resulted in good competition from northern buyers," he said.
He said buyers from Victoria were evident, as was strong local competition.
Weaner steers less than 280 kilograms sold from $525 to $1170; those from 280kg to 330kg made $850 to $1270 and runs heavier than 330kg ranged from $880 to $1410.
Weaner heifers less than 280 kilograms sold from $480 to $790; those from 280kg to 330kg made $560 to $965 and runs heavier than 330kg ranged from $870 to $1045.
Springfield Management, Byng, sold 38 393kg, March/April-drop, Booroomooka-blood Angus steers for $1430.
The top pen of weaner steers at $1410 were sold by Strathairn Pastoral, Taralga, and were also judged the best presented pen of steers. The pen of 38 Angus weighed 386kg, were July/August drop and The Pines Angus blood. Strathairn Pastoral also sold a slightly lighter pen at 378kg for $1220.
M and D Samimi, Spring Hill, sold 12 369kg, September/October-drop, Jessmondeen-blood Angus weaner steers for $1300, and Karoopa Partnership, Crowther, sold 39 344kg, Bongongo-blood, eight-month-old Angus steers for $1310.
PB and JE Diprose, Pinnacle, sold 17 383kg Angus steers for $1350; RH and AE Fuller, Invergowrie, Carcoar, sold 20 358kg, Hollywood-blood Angus steers for $1365, and JC and CM Wright sold 17 358kg, April/May-drop, Redbank Angus-blood steers for $1390.
E and T Trevor-Jones, Highland Home, Sodwells, sold 11 365kg, July/August-drop, Violet Hill Charolais-blood steers from Romagnola/Angus cows for $1300.
Gilmandyke Pastoral, Kangaroobie, Orange, sold a run of about 1000 weaner steers and heifers. Their top pen of 58 306kg, July/September-drop Angus steers sold for $1265.
Best presented pen of heifers went to Peter and Jane Selmes, Kydeen, Wheeo, for 40 317kg Angus heifers, August/September drop, with Millah Murrah and Bannaby blood that sold for $830. They also sold 341kg weaner steers for $1275.
The top-priced weaner heifers at $1075 were sold by Stump Agriculture for 24 Alloura-blood Angus that weighed 381kg.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.