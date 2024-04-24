The Land
On Anzac Day, we will remember them

By Perin Davey
April 25 2024 - 5:00am
Perin Davey will attend her local Anzac ceremony in Deniliquin. Picture via Shutterstock
Early in the morning of April 25, 1915, Hubert Lawrence Anthony was woken from his slumber aboard the transport ship Minnewaska, anchored off the coast of Gallipoli, by the roar of a naval bombardment.

