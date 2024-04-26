Maples are an autumn staple | In Fiona's Garden

The Land
By Fiona Ogilvie
April 27 2024 - 9:00am
Red maple (Acer rubrum) in Christchurch Botanic Gardens in late March. It is one of the first maples to colour in autumn.
If you're short of the colour red in your cool-climate autumn garden, it's hard to look beyond a maple (Acer).

