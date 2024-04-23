PTIC females a highlight at Maitland sale

Cattle at the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday sold to a cheaper market trend when compared to last month's sale.
The supply of cattle was steady at about 1000 head offered.
Bowe and Lidbury agents reported the quality and condition was good, but there were also a few more plainer types offered.
Good quality pens of weaner steers and heifers were a highlight, as were the runs of pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows.
The plainer cattle were most evident in the cow with calf section of the sale.
Agents said the cheaper trend was in part due to quality, although there has also been a lot of cattle sold in the Hunter Valley during the past month and that also would have affected the movements in price.
Agents said the sale gave buyers a good opportunity to buy some quality store cattle at reasonable rates.
A total of 310 weaner steers were about $100 a head cheaper than the last Maitland store sale. They sold from $300, for very young cattle, to $1100. Most weaner steers averaged $725.
Weaner heifers totalled 230 head and ranged from $200 to $990. Most averaged $550 and were $60 less than last sale.
The yearling steers sold from $900 to $1400 across a penning of 40 head. Prices were back about $50 and most averaged $1100.
Eighty PTIC heifers started the bidding at $650 and topped at $1520, with most sales around the $1200 mark. The PTIC heifers were also $100 cheaper.
The 80 PTIC cows were $200 cheaper and sold from $600 to $1340. Most PTIC cows averaged $900.
Unjoined females ranged from $600 to $1060 and averaged $750.
The plainer quality cows with calves attracted bids from $700 to $1840 and averaged $1200.
The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
