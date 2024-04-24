The Land
Sweet deal heralds promise with Chinese consumers

By Jamie Brown
April 24 2024 - 11:00am
Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors with Dawei Zhang, from LISC, who will market Northern River's made low GI sugar into a health-conscious China. Photo supplied.
First trial shipment of North Coast made low glucose index sugar heads to China in four weeks, in what is hoped will be the first of many over the course of a ten year agreement.

