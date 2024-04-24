Sweet deal heralds promise with Chinese consumers

First trial shipment of North Coast made low glucose index sugar heads to China in four weeks, in what is hoped will be the first of many over the course of a ten year agreement.
It is nearly six years since the product was launched at Sunshine Sugar's Condong mill.
At the time, the marketing arm of the NSW Sugar Milling Co-operative was the first in the world to embrace the technology to produce Nucane, a wholesome sugar rich in antioxidants with a low glycemic index.
While westerners hear the language of low GI foods, they have yet to adopt that dietary approach and sales are slow - despite the fact that figures show 10 per cent of people live with diabetes.
In Asia, the demand is different, and obesity is a new thing to be put back in its box.
China alone is estimated to have some 141 million Type 2 Diabetics.
Here, low GI sugar has a role to play and its use is now being mandated from above by the central government.
Early on in this product's life a deal with Malaysia met with optimism and consumer demand but some of the sugar mills had the product analysed and copied the technology to make it themselves.
"They do it different, but they've actually done a pretty good job," commented CEO of Sunshine Sugar, Chris Connors.
In the new deal with China, there is language in the contract to perhaps prevent copying of the truly Aussie product - which is not only made domestically but was invented in partnership between Sydney University and now global enterprise Nutrition Innovation.
Their process converts raw sugar to a low GI level of 55, retaining the organics, antioxidants and polyphenols that naturally occur in sugar cane.
The China deal, brokered through LISC Enterprises, a company founded in Melbourne by a group of health enthusiasts, has a business model based on the supply and distribution of low GI products into key health and wellbeing markets.
The company has runs on the board, having grown their business by supplying healthy foods and bakery products throughout the world including China and Europe.
"With ingredients companies in Dalian, Shanghai and Guangzhou, LISC are well established in sourcing and supplying functional health products throughout China," they said.
The initial shipment will be 20t in 1.2t bulker bags which will be bagged for the retail trade using the importers' own branding.
Future shipments may be in the form of one and three kilogram bags direct from Sunshine Sugar at Condong.
"We'll see what the market does first," said Mr Connors.
"The Chinese government has made a big issue of health foods and low GI products. The government is promoting this," he said.
"The fact that this is a good product and it is grown in Australia gives the brand some protection."
Meanwhile our own domestic interest lags in demanding low GI sugar in cakes and soft drink but Mr Connors said the time would come when such dietary considerations made sense for more Australian consumers.
"We've just got to be patient on this one," he said, noting bakery testing was underway.
Meanwhile, plain old sugar - chemically the same wherever it is grown - is making real money for NSW cane growers, who recently renewed their membership to global sustainability standards through BonSucro.
The price of cane back to the farmer this year reached $63/t - a record high.
Sunshine Sugar has sold 82pc of next year's crop for more than $60/t and has locked in 58pc of the following year's crop at $60/t.
"Now we're working on the year after that," Mr Connors said.
While best prices reflected a product shortfall globally, that situation now has moderated with a slight excess in production while at the same time there is a shortage on trading of stock.
Thailand, still rebuilding after drought that crushed half of its usual output, remains "a long way short", said Mr Connors.
Cassava as an alternative cash crop in that country now rivals cane for land.
Meanwhile India is the one to watch as it "always has a surplus to domestic requirements" but relies on government decision as to how much is sold on the world market.
Back on the north Coast, sugar production continues to claw back acreage on the Northern Rivers, with a planned 1500 hectare increase in farming on the mid Richmond River, replacing land formerly growing tea tree and cattle.
"In another two to three years we will be in a solid position," predicted Mr Connors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.