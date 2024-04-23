Quality mixed farming country makes $1153/acre at auction

A 791 hectare (1955 acre) mixed farming property has sold for $1153/acre at an auction on Tuesday.
Located on Baradine Road 40km east of Coonamble, Kaemar sold for $2.255 million to local interests.
The sale price is equal to $2851/ha ($1153/acre).
Bidding opened at $1.8m, with both of the parties that had registered to bid active at the auction.
Equally suited to both farming and grazing, Kaemar has 678ha (1675ac) of cultivation country ready to be planted.
There is also about 60ha of established premier digit and console lovegrass pasture.
The country is principally open and level with soils being red and brown loams with areas of sandy loams.
Water is sourced from a mains power equipped well that supplies 10 troughs.
Working infrastructure includes a machinery shed, hay shed, grain shed, igloo shed, seven silos, steel cattle yards serviced by a central laneway system, and an attractive three bedroom home.
Marketing was handled by Brian McAneney and Joe Simpson, Elders Dubbo Rural.
