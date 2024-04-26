Murray Grey youth shine at annual stock show in Albury

Young Murray Grey enthusiasts travelled to Albury to attend the Murray Grey Youth Stock Show from April 18 to 20, as part of the 55th Murray Grey National Show and Sale.
The three days consisted of competitors being involved in educational workshops, including a sire selection challenge, where participants were giving a selection of bulls and had to select two appropriate for the scenario they were given.
Competitors has competed in paraders classes, junior judging and animal judging classes, with herdsman judging running simultaneously over the show.
Georgina Buick, Western Flat, South Australia was awarded junior Murray Grey ambassador, while Charlotte Dendy, Junee was awarded the senior Murray Grey ambassador, winning a monitory prize to go towards a trip to America.
The most potential breeder award was presented to Matilda Sullivan, Barnawartha, Vic, with a sum of money to go towards purchasing a female at a Murray Grey stud of the recipients choosing.
Emily Pendlebury, Bass, Vic, was awarded the New Zealand exchange scholarship, while the educational bursary scholarship was presented to Ally Peter, Clare, SA.
In the paraders classes Yass' Zeke Groom was named grand champion parader, while the grand champion herdsman was awarded the senior competitor Nikki Vaughn, Eugowra, with a clipping chute donated by Paul and Lyn Richards, Rouchelle Murray Greys, Muswellbrook as part of the award.
Miss Vaughn was also named grand champion parader, after competing against junior champion Lucy Godbolt, and the intermediate champion Elise Miller for the top spot.
Murray Grey youth president, Katie Suttcliffe, said this was the first youth stock show since 2019 with 23 competitors attending the weekend.
"It's comforting to have a small number of competitors because as a committee we get to connect more and know everyone's name," she said.
"I think people appreciate working in small groups because they can get a bit over whelmed and it can get a bit drowned out when there is large competition sometimes.
"Everyone really had an opportunity to shine."
