Crawford Angus topped at $24,000 for total clearance

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 24 2024 - 4:00pm
Top priced bull Crawford T1214 bought by Masterton Pastoral Co, Kangarooby, for $24,000. Photo: AuctionsPlus and Crawford Angus
There was a one hundred percent clearance last Friday, when brothers Luke, Mark and Adam Graham, Crawford Angus, Tumorrama, offered 36 bulls for their annual autumn sale.

