Crawford Angus topped at $24,000 for total clearance

There was a one hundred percent clearance last Friday, when brothers Luke, Mark and Adam Graham, Crawford Angus, Tumorrama, offered 36 bulls for their annual autumn sale.
Luke Graham said they were happy with the presentation of their annual draft, which attracted a good gallery of prospective buyers.
There was a one hundred percent clearance of the 36 bulls offered, to a top price of $24,000 and an average price of $7730.
Buyer of top priced bull Masterton Pastoral Co, Kangarooby and selected by the property manager Kym Dyson.
Mr Dyson has purchased bulls from Crawford Angus in the past and is complimentary of the productive performance of their progeny.
"He is a very soft calf and similar to the bulls I have been buying from Hazeldean," he said.
"And he is a genetic outcross for my Hazeldean-blood cows.
"I know the cattle, they are efficient converters of feed into kilos of meat and with a quite temperament."
Mr Dyson said the bull's figures were especially attractive.
"He has moderate birthweight, with good growth and excellent milk figures," he said.
"The boys are doing a great job ensuring the legacy of their father Bruce."
A second bull Crawford T386 was also bought by Mr Dyson.
The top priced bull Crawford T1214 was a son of Woodhill Patent, out of Anvil Lowan G027.
Mr Graham said the sale topper at their spring auction was also a son of Anvil Lowan G027.
"She is an exceptional cow and breeding some very good calves for us," he said.
The new sire for Masterton Pastoral Co, has the impressive estimated breeding values (EBV) of Calving Ease Direct (DIR) 6.3, Gestation length -7.3, Birth Weight 3.7, 200 day growth 63, 400 day weight 111, 600 day weight 143, Mature cow weight, 127, Milk 15, Scrotal size 3, Days to calving -3.2, Docility 15, Net feed intake -0.69, Carcase weight 72, Eye muscle area 6.7, Rib Fat depth -0.7, Rump Fat Depth -1.2, Retail beef yield 0.5 and Intramuscular fat 0.9.
The second top priced bull at $15,000 Crawford T457 was purchased by Julong Partnership, Tumut, along with a second sire prospect at $8000.
Another local beef producer, DJ Graham Trust, Gundagai, added to their sire battery with two bulls at $11,000 and $7000 respectively.
Volume buyers included Braeburn Pastoral Co., Wagga Wagga, who selected seven bulls for $7480 average price, Shaw Agri Pty Ltd, Wagga Wagga, selected four bulls at $7000 apiece, and Moo Farms, Bombala, bought two bulls at $6000 apiece.
Speaking on behalf of his brothers, Luke Graham said they were all 'very pleased' with the sale result, with a very good average and total clearance.
"Especially considering the way the cattle market is at the moment, I thought it was a great outcome," Mr Graham said.
"We had an excellent average, with lots of repeat buyers including locals, and it shows they have confidence in our breeding program,."
The sale was settled by AWN Wilks McKean, Wagga Wagga, in association with Elders Emms Mooney, Bathurst, and was listed on AuctionsPlus.
The auctioneer was Joe Wilks, AWN Wilks McKean, Wagga Wagga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.