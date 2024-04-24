The Land
Outstanding fattening property tops $30 million mark

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
An outstanding fattening property has sold soon after auction in the above $30 million range. Picture supplied
An outstanding fattening property has sold soon after auction in the above $30 million range. Picture supplied

An outstanding 1504 hectares (3718 acre) fattening property has sold for a figure understood to be in the above $30 million range.

