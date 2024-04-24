Testament tops the Sprys 60 years of breeding sale

Buyers supported the 60 years of breeding sale for Sprys Shorthorn and Angus today near Wagga Wagga with the top-priced bull selling for $40,000.
Sprys Testament U617 was the top-priced bull purchased by Wendy, Mark and Emily Perkins, WE Livestock Pty Ltd, Pullenvale, Queensland.
The second youngest bull in the catalogue at 13-months-old, Testament weighed 632 kilograms with a scrotal measurement of 40 centimetres.
By a new sire for the stud Tehama Testament, he recorded a milk estimated breeding value in the top one per cent of the breed with a figure of +29.
He also ranked in the top 4pc for carcase weight with a value of +92, as well as being in the top 6pc for gestation length with a figure of -8.3 and with a 200 day weight figure of +63.
Emily Perkins, WE Livestock Pty Ltd said he fits in with what the family operation are looking to do moving forward.
'He'll go over a Shorthorn base cow herd to produce an F1," she said.
"We think he's a good carcase bull, we believe that's where the Australian industry is going.
"We think by crossing an animal we get between 14 and 16pc extra production in that F1 environment."
Ms Perkins said the F1 progeny from the operations 300 breeding cows will be turned off into the export market, with the daughters being retained within.
The family plan to collect Testament U617 shortly and use him extensively throughout the herd.
Sprys Thermal Energy T80 was the top-priced Shorthorn bull purchased for $38,000 by Manuka Farming, Greenways, South Australia.
Sired by Muridale Thermal Energy 15A, the 21-month-old bull was described in the catalogue as being a complete, sound package with the combination of very predicable genetics.
He weighed 792kg and ranked in the top 2pc with a carcase weight estimated progeny difference of +21.7.
He also ranked in the top 10pc for weaning weight with a figure of +63.4, while being in the top 15 pc for yearling weight, rib eye area, fat and marbling with values of +92.7, +0.52 -0.068 and +0.01, respectively.
Tom Gould, Manuka Farming said the bull will be used as an artificial insemination sire throughout the family opertation.
"We needed a good growth, moderate birth weight bull," he said.
"He will go out with mainly heifers to try and get as much genetic gain as we can."
The family run a 500 cow self replacing operation in South Australia, with 60 years of breeding behind it.
Sprys stud principal Gerald Spry said it was a milestone for the stud and he was extremely happy with the results.
"Thank you to the buyers, under bidders, people that have just come to have a look we really do appreciate you coming along to our day," he said.
Over all 42 to of 45 Shorthorn bulls sold to a top of $38,000 to average $13,667, while 19 of 34 Angus bulls sold to a top-price of $40,000 to average $9900.
All three Angus/Shorthorn bulls sold to a top of $7000 to average $6666, as well as both embyro packages offered sold to a top of $1400.
The sale was conducted by H Francis and Co Stock and Station Agents, Wagga Wagga and Elders, with Paul Dooley, Tamworth as auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
