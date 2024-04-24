The Land
Testament tops the Sprys 60 years of breeding sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
April 24 2024 - 8:15pm
Photos by Helen De Costa.

Buyers supported the 60 years of breeding sale for Sprys Shorthorn and Angus today near Wagga Wagga with the top-priced bull selling for $40,000.

