The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Local regulations aim to bank the home fires

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wood smoke smog is garnering health complaints in places like Armidale, where the council this week voted to ban burners in new homes. The move follows similar action in Canberra. Meanwhile, modern appliances are EPA compliant. Photo supplied.
Wood smoke smog is garnering health complaints in places like Armidale, where the council this week voted to ban burners in new homes. The move follows similar action in Canberra. Meanwhile, modern appliances are EPA compliant. Photo supplied.

Wood heaters are on the nose in the progressive capital cities of the high country, where councils are moving to ban biomass burners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.