The Land

Two dead after crash involving a motorbike and a car

April 25 2024 - 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A motorcycle rider and passenger have died following a fatal crash on a country road.
A motorcycle rider and passenger have died following a fatal crash on a country road.

A motorcycle rider and passenger have died following a fatal crash on a country road earlier today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.