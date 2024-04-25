Two dead after crash involving a motorbike and a car

A motorcycle rider and passenger have died following a fatal crash on a country road earlier today.
Emergency services were called to Waterfall Way, on Dorrigo Mountain, at roughly 12.40pm on Thursday, April 25, after reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle, police said in a statement.
"The motorcycle rider and passenger died at the scene. Both are yet to be formally identified," the statement read.
"The driver was uninjured and has been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for mandatory testing.
"Officers from Coffs-Clarence Police District established a crime scene which will be forensically examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit."
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Waterfall Way is closed in both directions and motorists are urged to avoid the area. Check Live Traffic for the latest updates.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
