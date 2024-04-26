Dunedoo steer prices hold firm during monthly store sale

Angus weaner steers sold up to $1170 a head while Shorthorn-cross cows with calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) made up to $1690 at the Dunedoo store cattle sale on Wednesday.
Milling Stuart Pty Ltd's Jamie Stuart, Dunedoo, said a downward trend in other sales across the region had been an issue before the sale; however, he was pleased with the sale result of 650 steers, heifers, PTIC cows, heifers, and cow with calf units.
Mr Stuart's brother, Angus, said in his opening remarks before the auction that the cattle on offer were "an opportunity to buy cattle that are good value."
"They are right to go here today," he said.
Prices for steers ranged from $510 for some very light examples while heavier steers ranged from $650 through to the sale top of $1170.
Heifer prices ranged from a pen of 11 pregnancy-tested empty heifers sold for a high of $1070, offered by Harry Sourelos, Birriwa, to a pen of lighter heifers offered by Peter Wenk, Dunedoo, which made $640.
Four-year-old Shorthorn cows with calves joined to Santa Gertrudis bulls sold for $1690 for two pens of 13 and seven. The cows were sold by Pemcaw and Company, Dunedoo.
PTIC heifers made up to $1250 for a pen of Angus, account Harry Sourelos and bought by Joe Sheridan, Coolah. A pen of 14 PTIC Angus heifers, account JK Milling, Dunedoo, made $1060.
The top-priced pen of 20 steers was sold by Joe Sheridan and family, Colly Blue, Coolah. While pre-sale weights were not offered, educated guesses from the gallery put the steers in the 370-kilogram range.
The buyers were Miles and Virginia Cluff, Olive Lodge, Bullaroy, Dunedoo.
They were active early in the sale among the heavier Angus steers, picking up the second top-priced pen of 18 at $1150, offered by Springvale Pastoral Company and a pen of 23 offered by John Bowman and family, Dunedoo made $1040.
Elders Guyra were active buyers of lighter-weight steers and then bid up in the pens of heifers, seeking to ensure a full truck would make the journey north.
Binnaway stock agent Larry Tolmie was an opportunity buyer at the sale.
He said sub-tropical grass pastures in the district were in great shape but forage oats crops were short and needed more growth before grazing.
"At this time of year, we should be coming straight off our subtropicals and onto our oats. But we're still in good shape," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.