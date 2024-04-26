The Land
Dunedoo steer prices hold firm during monthly store sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
April 26 2024 - 3:10pm
Demand from Northern Tableland buyers boosts heifer prices.

Angus weaner steers sold up to $1170 a head while Shorthorn-cross cows with calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) made up to $1690 at the Dunedoo store cattle sale on Wednesday.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

