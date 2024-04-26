LLS board appointments and review's $1.4m savings

The NSW government has announced its appointment to the state's Local Land Services (LLS) regional boards, as well as its review.
It comes after The Land last December reported on cuts to to LLS director and chair pay that would start from May 25, 2024, that was outlined in a letter sent on behalf of Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty to LLS chair Allison Harker, detailing the reduced remuneration.
It detailed that from May 15, local board members would be remunerated $5000 a year, down from $20,000; local board chairs to $30,000/year, down from $60,000; and, the LLS board chair $58,250/year (0.25 fulltime equivalent), down from $116,500/year (0.5 FTE senior executive Band 1).
The review, requested by Ms Moriarty, provided several options for reform ranging from maintaining the status quo to a major overhaul of the LLS board and governance structure.
What is being actioned from the review includes remunerating board members in line with similar groups and boards across government, resulting in $1.4 million in savings that will be reinvested into LLS.
Other options being actioned are:
What was not supported in the review was reducing the number of LLS regions and replacing all regional boards with a single representative.
During the recruitment process, 157 applications were received to join LLS regional boards across NSW, in which of the 24 appointments, some have been re-appointed for a final term while others will be joining LLS for the first time.
Ms Moriarty said while there were a wide range of options outlined in this review, she had opted for practical and commonsense refinements to ensure LLS was set up for success.
"Importantly, we are already actioning the supported recommendations that will improve the way LLS operates so it can continue to deliver its valued services for farmers and landholders," Ms Moriarty said.
"As the agency reaches its 10th year of operation, this was a timely review to understand whether the existing structure of its boards and committees are appropriate for the functions they perform.
"Local Land Services regional boards play a key role in connecting the organisation to landholders and communities across NSW."
Local Land Services board members appointed by the Minister are:
