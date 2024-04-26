Eat bugs and sip - if you dare

A South Australian winery has taken on the challenge to bend the minds of its customers by offering a chance to eat bugs while they sip wine.
Patrick of Coonawarra will launch its Cabernet and Crickets experience at the Penola Coonawarra Arts Festival in late May, to help share its sustainability and biodiversity story.
Four wines will be paired with insects and guests will be able to enjoy a walking tour of an eco-garden.
Owner and winemaker Luke Tocaciu has partnered with bug enthusiasts Circle Harvest to pair the winery's best cabernet and shiraz wines with edible bugs.
"It was a good opportunity to highlight the sustainability goals we have," he said.
Recently, the winery achieved certified member status of Sustainable Wine Growing Australia and Mr Tocaciu has created an eco-garden at the cellar door to attract good bugs.
"It is designed to enhance vineyard biodiversity and we also have a display garden at the cellar door for people to look at," he said.
"Hopefully we attract some good bugs to help reduce inputs and try to get back to nature."
Mr Tocaciu will be a human guinea pig in the weeks ahead, to taste test bugs and wine to make the best match.
Mealworms, spiced crickets and bug cookies and lollipops will be on the menu.
But, Mr Tocaciu did not want to push too many boundaries - at first.
"It is designed to challenge wine tasters a bit but we did not want to go too far," he said.
"We just want to change the mindset about potentially eating bugs as a part of our future diet."
Their cabernet has savoury and earthy characters and Mr Tocaciu anticipated a spicy bug would be most suitable, while the shiraz pairing would be a dessert-based product such as a lollipop or cookie.
"We really want people to get an understanding of the work we are doing by working with nature and promote our sustainability path," he said.
"I like to push boundaries and this is another part of the innovative mindset we have for the winery."
