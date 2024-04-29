The Land
Peter's millet brooms

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 29 2024 - 5:00pm
Peter Sturt harvesting the millet in February. Photo: Pam Zierk-Mahoney
Growing the millet to manufacture brooms has a long tradition in the Tumut district, and third generation grower Peter Sturt, is very proud of his heritage having just completed his 62nd harvest for his family.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

