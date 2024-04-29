The Land
Grassed up Pulgamurtie noted for expansive lake, creek systems

Mark Phelps
April 29 2024 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Pulgamurtie Station is noted for its expansive lake and creek systems. Picture supplied
NSW Western Division property Pulgamurtie Station is described as being suitable for both cattle and sheep with an estimated carrying capacity of 17,000 to 20,000 dry sheep equivalents, or more than 1000 breeders with followers.

