Drier conditions drive grain prices

By Darcy Ingram, Awb Cargill
April 30 2024 - 5:00am
While Russia is still forecasted to produce a massive 93 million tonne wheat crop, analysts recently dropped estimates by one million tonnes with improved weather conditions necessary to maintain the current expectation. File picture.
Australian grain prices have recorded a welcome bounce in recent days largely attributed to overseas market support.

