Wendouree presented as a productive mixed farming operation

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
May 1 2024 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Wendouree is a quality 779 hectare mixed farming property with an estimated carrying capacity of 220 cows and calves or the equivalent plus cropping.
Wendouree is a quality 779 hectare (1926 acre) mixed farming property located on NSW's productive North West Slopes.

