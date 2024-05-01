Quality Quirindi country focuses on profitability, land stewardship

Makiwa is a 1279 hectare (3160 acre) Liverpool Plains property that has been meticulously developed with a strong focus on both profitability and land stewardship.
Offered by the Kuhn Family after more than 30 years of ownership, the centrally located property in the Bundella district is located 92km west of Quirindi, 92km south of Gunnedah, 35km from Coolah, 92km from Coonabarabran and 130km from Tamworth.
Makiwa's topography is generally gently sloping, rising to low hills. The sheltered valleys and a north easterly aspect create an excellent environment for livestock.
The property features premium chocolate to black basalt soils, a mild climate, and spectacular views and has been operated as a productive cattle and sheep operation, with a particular focus on cattle in recent years.
The basalt soils are noted for their natural fertility and high water holding capacity. Regular applications of SF45 fertiliser and gypsum have also helped enhance soil quality.
Timbers include white box, apple box, and kurrajong provide shade and shelter.
The Kuhns have run a mainly Te Mania based Angus breeding herd bloodlines, with Merino sheep used for both prime lamb and wool production.
The 140ha (350 acres) of farming country has been strategically used to finish steers or take them through to heavy feeder weights. An additional 40ha (100 acres) has also previously been farmed.
Crops and pastures have included oats, winter wheat, forage sorghum, millet, lucerne, clover, and phalaris.
As a straight cattle breeding and finishing enterprise, Makiwa is estimated to handle about 360-380 breeders, taking the steer portion up to 460-480kg feedlot weights, and retaining replacement heifers.
The excellent water system primarily draws from a solar equipped well on Cox's Creek, that supplies a staged system that services a tank network across the property.
Working improvements include solid livestock yards designed to efficiently handle both cattle and sheep. The yards have a covered area with scales and an RPM crush.
There is also a three stand shearing shed, a weather shed for 1000 sheep, a hay shed, silos, workshop/machinery shed, and two storage containers.
The renovated four bedroom, two bathroom Makiwa homestead has sweeping views across the plains.
The homestead features established lawns, trees and gardens and is complemented by a two car garage with a coolroom.
Makiwa is on the market with a price guide of $5.6-$6.1 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.