Whittons aggregation running 400 cows, with development potential

The Northern Tableland's 4660 hectare (11,514 acre) Whittons aggregation is a productive livestock breeding operation currently running 400 Angus and Angus-cross cows, with the potential to increase the carrying capacity.
Located just south of the NSW/Queensland border at Bonshaw and about a 10 minute drive from Texas, the aggregation is in five freehold titles and is well suited to cattle, sheep and/or goats.
The well watered property features three active bores and 15 dams, which are supported by seasonal flowing springs and several creeks and gullies.
Several of the larger paddocks feed into smaller holding paddocks around the yards.
The boundary fencing is described as being largely stock proof across the main grazing pressure areas., while the internal fences has been subject to an ongoing repair and renewal program.
The equipped, centrally located main steel panel cattle yards are accessed from the Bruxner Way.
A second set of steel panel yards are currently under construction as part of the main complex.
The accommodation on the property is described as being neat and tidy and would suit a caretaker.
The attractive cabin style building has an open plan living area and a covered deck across the front of the structure.
There is also an attached bathroom/toilet/laundry room and a separate 6x5m sleeping area with two double beds, a sitting area and an ensuite.
Other improvements include a lockable 9x9m workshop with power and a concrete floor, and a 16x9m machinery shed.
Energy is supplied by a 7.8kW solar system with a storage battery.
Livestock and plant and equipment may also be available for sale.
Offers to purchase close on June 6.
Contact Bob Coote, 0409 757 765, or Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, Colliers Agribusiness.
