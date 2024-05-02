Wodonga store cattle market holds firm as producers await autumn break

As producers keenly await an autumn break in the south, the market held firm at the Wodonga special store cattle sale.
Steers made up the bulk of the 2410 head yarding with buyers from Central NSW, the Goulburn Valley, Wangaratta, and the local area in attendance.
Elders livestock manager Brett Shea, Albury, said excellent quality spring drop weaners drove the market and sold accordingly.
"Grown steers up the front sold very well, this was a reflection of the lack of depth in the heavy cattle in the region at the moment," he said.
"The heifers were driven particularly on the heavy end, finding their way into feedlots, with a majority of the middle run going to either back-grounding operations to end up in a feedlot or to be grown and fatten out on grass.
"We're very keenly awaiting our autumn break in the area and for the market to have held up as well as it held up today was the overall highlight."
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms sold for $500 to $1085 a head, while those in the 280kg to 330kg weight range made $700 to $1140.
Steers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold for $980 to $1310, while heavier steers that tipped the scales at more than 400kg attracted bids from $1080 to $1780.
In the heifers, those weighing less than 200kg sold for $320 to $490, while those in the 200kg to 280kg weight range made $350 to $815.
Heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg attracted bids from $380 to $925, and those in the 330kg to 400kg weight range made $660 to $1250.
Heifers that tipped the scales at more than 400kg sold from 860 to 1265.
Cows with calves made from $1225 to top the market at $2200 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf-cows sold from $700 to $2110.
As part of a herd dispersal, Mt Skene Pastoral Co, Merrijig, sold the sale-topping pen of 26, 641kg, Allendale-blood, Hereford mixed age cows with six-to-seven month old calves for $2200.
The same vendor also sold two Allendale-blood, Hereford mixed age cows with six-to-seven month old calves for $2050.
Joe and Ken Jackson, Riverview, Norong, Vic, sold a pen of 14, Angus/Hereford PTIC cows for $2110.
Louise Vile, Moorwatha, sold a pen of six, 596kg, Simmental third and fourth calvers with two-to-three month old calves at foot by a Fleckvieh bull for $2090.
The same vendor also sold four, 646kg, Simmental PTIC cows to a Fleckvieh bull for $1900.
In the steers, Anthony Wighton, Rand, sold 14, 486kg, Angus yearling steers for $1750 a head.
Timberlane Pastoral Company, Tallangatta, Vic, sold six, 482kg, Hereford yearling steers for $1350 a head.
LE Whitsed and WA Paton, Bunroy Station, Bunroy, Vic, sold two, 398kg, Charolais weaner steers for $1310.
EA Prowse, Fredrick Hill, Violet Town, Vic, sold a pen of 22, 259kg, Angus weaner steers for $1085 and a pen of 21, 266kg, Angus weaner steers for $1085.
The Meadows Grazing, Talmalmo, sold a pen of 22, 382kg, Rennylea-blood, Angus 10-to-11-month old steers, for $1140 as well as 21, 300kg, Rennylea-blood, Angus 10-to-11-month old steers, for $1100.
The same vendor also sold 26, 301kg, Rennylea-blood, Angus 10-to-11-month-old heifers for $925 as well as 30, 277kg, Rennylea-blood, Angus 10-to-11-month-old heifers for $815.
Ian Cesa, Tintaldra, Vic, sold 16, 407kg, Angus weaner heifers for $1265 as well as three, 423kg, Red Angus heifers for $1100.
AJ and BJ Whitehead, Towong Upper, Vic, sold a pen of 18, 391kg, Angus weaner heifers for $1250 a head.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
