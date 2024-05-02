Hazeldean Angus cleared all 83 bulls at autumn sale

Volume buyers included returning client Masterton Pastoral Co., Goulburn, who selected three new sires to a top price of $20,000 and average of $18,667; Saxen Graziers, Adaminaby, who purchased three bulls to a top price of $11,000 and average price of $10,667, and Thuroona Pastoral Pty Ltd, Gurrundah, who added three new sires to their herd for a top price of $13,000 and average price of $12,000.