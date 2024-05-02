Hazeldean Angus cleared all 83 bulls at autumn sale

The top priced bull at today's Hazeldean Autumn Bull Sale, held at Cooma on behalf of the Litchfield family was purchased by a new client through AuctionsPlus.
Selling for $28,000, it represented a very strong sale for the vendors when there was a total clearance of the 83 bulls offered for an average price of $13,192.77.
Speaking after the sale Bea Litchfield thought it was "a good solid result."
"The bulls presented in a very consistent line and they sold to consistent bidding," she said.
"We had many repeat buyers, some new clients and a lot of local support, all of which was very much appreciated."
The top priced bull, Hazeldean T437, was a 891kg son of Rennylea Nationwide N432 out of a Hazeldean Q1157.
He was described in the catalogue as a 'punchy, powerful type', with very impressive birth to growth figures, featuring in the top five percent for 600 day growth and top one percent for carcase weight.
His TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation indicated -6.9 gestation length, 3.1 birthweight, +150 600 day growth, +26 milk, +1 scrotal size, with +6.2 eye muscle area, -2.3 rib, -4.4 rump, +0.5 intramuscular fat and +27 docilty.
His Angus Index was +182, Heavy Grain Index +241 and Heavy Grass +165.
Volume buyers included returning client Masterton Pastoral Co., Goulburn, who selected three new sires to a top price of $20,000 and average of $18,667; Saxen Graziers, Adaminaby, who purchased three bulls to a top price of $11,000 and average price of $10,667, and Thuroona Pastoral Pty Ltd, Gurrundah, who added three new sires to their herd for a top price of $13,000 and average price of $12,000.
Listed on AuctionsPlus, 14 bulls were bought through the online platform.
Nutrien Cooma settled the auction while stud stock auctioneers Peter Godbolt and Hamish McGeoch, took the bids.
