Grafton weaner calves meet a firm market

By Jamie Brown
May 3 2024 - 5:00am
Well-bred Hereford cows put to Jomanda and Bizzy Brahman bulls produced this pen of champion first cross steers produced by the Moorhead family's Baryulgil Pastoral which sold for $887 a head at 408c/kg for 217.5kg.
Grafton saleyards hosted the annual weaner sale for Donovan Livestock and Property on Thursday, with 2124 head selling firm to better in relation to recent market prices.

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

