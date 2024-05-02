Grafton weaner calves meet a firm market

Grafton saleyards hosted the annual weaner sale for Donovan Livestock and Property on Thursday, with 2124 head selling firm to better in relation to recent market prices.
The 1316 head of steers averaged 362.7 cents a kilogram or $873 and reached a top of 412c/kg and $1251.
The 804 head of heifers averaged 263c/kg or $620 and topped at 316c/kg and $1019.
Blair and Nick Franklin, Franklin Angus Upper Orara, sold commercial steers from their own stud breeders, 303.3kg that made 380c/kg or $1153, headed to the Dorrigo district for backgrounding.
"We've had a good season, similar to last year, with our steers weighing 300kg plus after eight to nine months," said Mr Franklin. "But the paddocks are super wet now. It's actually too wet to graze our winter feed without cutting it up."
Well-bred Hereford cows put to Jomanda and Bizzy Brahman bulls produced champion first cross steers produced by the Moorhead family's Baryulgil Pastoral, which sold for $887 ahead at 408c/kg for 217.5kg. A lighter pen sold to 412c/kg.
The family's terminal cross, using Wakefield, Munns and Trustum Charolais over F1 breeders sold to a top of $1065 a head for 266.4kg at 400c/kg going to Wandoan, Qld, for backgrounding.
Their champion pen of Euro-infused heifers, bred the same way, sold to $794 for 251kg at 316c/kg, also the top selling cents a kilogram price, going onto oats in the Narrabri district.
Champion whiteface weaner heifers from Nattai Investments at Waterview Heights sold to $815 for 287kg at 284c/kg, as part of a run of 100 calves.
Champion Angus-infused steers from Tony McLennan, Nymboida - recently agisted at Tyringham - topped the sale at $1251 for 349.3kg at 358c/kg going to Queensland for backgrounding through West Talgai feedlot.
Mr McLennan's champion heifers, also sporting a touch of Charolais blood two generations back, made $910 for 322.5kg at 282c/kg.
His Charolais cross steers, with Wakefield blood, 308.6kg made 376c/kg or $1160.
Tyringham grazier Casey Fahey sold Angus steers 235kg for 406c/kg or $954, going onto winter feed in the Bundarra district.
Her heifers sold to a top of $800 for 268.6kg at 298c/kg.
Don Corf, Brooklana, sold Angus weaner steers 268.6kg for 394c/kg or $1058.
Darcy Browning, Thora, sold Angus weaner steers by a Brooklana bull, 264kg for 396c/kg or $1045.
His heifers sold to $951 for 346.8kg at 274c/kg going to the Armidale district.
Charolais cross steers from Dennis and Helen Lodge, Tyringham, made $1122 for 313.3kg at 358c/kg, going to West Talgai, Qld.
Their white-faced Charolais cross 350kg made 342c/kg or $1197, going the same way.
Charolais cross steers with Wakefield blood from Micah and Tania Middelbosch, Nymboida, 248kg made 394c/kg or $978, going to Queensland for backgrounding.
Their heifers sold to $828 for 287.5kg at 288c/kg going to the Narrabri district.
The sale was hosted by Donovan Livestock and Property.
