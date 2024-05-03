Regional law and order on CWA assembly agenda

Branches are continuing their push for law and order reforms in the regions following spikes in rural crime rates with motions for 24-hour policing in larger centres and a permanent police presence in towns with existing police residences; school bus transport is the focus of several motions with the maintenance of safe bus routes and the number of students required to start a non-commercial bus run on the agenda; and around health are a number of motions highlighting the need for better accommodation options in rural and remote areas for critical personnel like nurses and teachers.