Regional law and order on CWA assembly agenda

As the nation grapples with an upsurge in domestic violence, and the regions experience increased rates of crime, the NSW Country Women's Association promises to grapple with the issues during its annual conference, held in Coffs Harbour from Monday.
Some 600 members are expected to attend the four day gathering, with rural and regional crime, housing and health high on the agenda.
New research from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows the rate of property crime in regional NSW last year was 59 per cent higher than in Sydney and the rate of violent crime in regional NSW was 57 per cent higher than in Sydney.
Domestic assault in the regions over the past five years is up 24pc or 3284 additional incidents; sexual assault is up 47pc or 1505 additional incidents and motor vehicle theft has increased 20pc or 1239 additional incidents.
It is important to note that most property crimes were considerably lower in 2023 compared to 2004.
None-the-less, the CWA is anxious to highlight these issues, with more than 25 motions proposed by branches to be debated, across subjects as diverse as education, health, the environment, law and order, transport and telecommunications.
"Our association had its beginnings on the platform of advocacy for better services for remote, rural and regional NSW, and it remains our biggest focus today," said CWA of NSW President Joy Beames.
"The annual conference brings us together to highlight the issues that are impacting members' communities and once again there's such a diverse range of motions to be discussed. We're looking forward to being in Coffs Harbour for this year's conference, a great backdrop for what will be another interesting and thought-provoking event, paving the way for a new set of priorities for the coming year."
Branches putting forward motions this year are: Lismore Evening, Canberra, Jindera, Hillston, Galore, Scone and District, Southern Highlands Evening, Millthorpe, Barellan, Kootingal, Tamworth Evening, Virtual (Mid-North Coast Group), Kyogle Evening, Orange, Jindabyne, Weemelah, Glenbrook Evening, Wingham, Casino and Emerald Hill.
Branches are continuing their push for law and order reforms in the regions following spikes in rural crime rates with motions for 24-hour policing in larger centres and a permanent police presence in towns with existing police residences; school bus transport is the focus of several motions with the maintenance of safe bus routes and the number of students required to start a non-commercial bus run on the agenda; and around health are a number of motions highlighting the need for better accommodation options in rural and remote areas for critical personnel like nurses and teachers.
The conference will be officially opened on Monday by the Patron of the CWA of NSW and Governor of NSW, Her Excellency The Honourable Margaret Beazley AO QC. This year's keynote address will then be presented by Samuel Johnson, Founder of Love Your Sister, Gold Logie-winning actor and the 2018 Victorian Australian of the Year. NSW Minister for Water, Housing, Homelessness, Mental Health and Youth, the Hon. Rose Jackson, will address conference attendees later in the day.
On Tuesday the conference will host a panel discussion on rural crime, featuring Cr Jamie Chaffey, Chairman of the Country Mayors Association of NSW and Mayor of Gunnedah Shire Council; DCI Cameron Whiteside and Ann Brennan, from the NSW Rural Crime Prevention Team; Peter Price, CEO, Crime Stoppers NSW; and Adam DeMamiel, Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Boys to the Bush.
To add a sense of consistency and history to the proceeding, The Land cookery awards will be presented on Thursday.
