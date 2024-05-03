Restockers push up NSW trade lamb prices

Lot feeders and restockers spurred on by improved falls of rain have helped keep lamb prices 'in the green" in the past week.
The NSW Trade Lamb Indicator finished the week's trading on 702 cents a kilogram (carcase weight), which was up 21c/kg on a week earlier.
Trade lamb prices were also about 50c/kg higher than at the start of April.
The NSW Light Lamb Indicator rose by 24c/kg to 575c/kg, with Wagga contributing 28pc to the indicator.
An uptick in price was driven by processors demanding bagged lamb for the Middle East market as those destinations open up again, according to Meat and Livestock Australia.
Heavy export lamb prices across NSW were also generally stronger, but not to the same extent as lambs destined for the domestic market.
The Heavy Lamb Indicator hit 695c/kg on Friday.
Export buyers have returned to the market desiring larger export-ready weight lambs, according to MLA but competition was inconsistent, leading to a very slight price increase.
All the dearer trends were on the back of increased supply this week following market disruptions due to Anzac Day last week.
MLA reported national yardings at saleyards reported by the National Livestock Reporting Service lifted by 108,871 head to 279,833 head.
This was a 78 per cent lift in lamb yardings and a 35pc increase in sheep yardings.
With Griffith the only lamb sale across the eastern states on Friday, a quick browse of the results indicated that although supply was back on last week and not all the usual buyers were operating, prices held firm on most pens.
Trade lambs to 24kg sold from $137 to $153 a head and averaged from 630c/kg to 650c/kg, MLA reported.
The 24kg to 26kg lambs sold from $156 to $176 and heavy lambs started at $180 and reached $216.
Extra heavy lambs topped at $241.20.
In contrast, at Wagga yesterday it was a bigger yarding, mostly due to last week's Anzac Day public holiday.
MLA reported woolly lambs were marked down, while buyers eagerly sought lambs with shorter skins, and became increasingly willing to pay premium rates as the sale unfolded.
"Support from feedlot and restocker buyers helped underpin the trade market," MLA said.
In the trade market, 20kg to 24kg lambs topped at $177 and MLA said the top pens of lambs continually hit 750c/kg.
"In the export market, competition was inconsistent at times, with buyers showing a preference for larger, super-sized types," MLA said. Lambs weighing more than 30kg topped at $257.
