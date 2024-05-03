The Land
Restockers push up NSW trade lamb prices

KB
By Karen Bailey
May 3 2024 - 1:00pm
Trade lamb prices in NSW have bounced about 50c/kg since the start of April. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Lot feeders and restockers spurred on by improved falls of rain have helped keep lamb prices 'in the green" in the past week.

KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

