Steers dominate Bega's 1600 head store cattle sale yarding

Steers made up the bulk of the 1600 head yarding at the Bega store cattle sale on Thursday with buyers from Leongatha and Wodonga in Victoria, Moss Vale and the local area in attendance.
Chester and Smith agent Jason Gannon, Bega, said it was a good quality yarding of cattle that sold $100 to $200 a head cheaper compared to last month.
The best of the grown steers topped at $1620 while the top of the weaner steers reached $1210.
Most of the well bred steers sold for $900 to $1100 and the light weight steers sold from $600 to $800.
The best of the weaner heifers sold to $1000 while most of the well bred heifers made $750 to $900. Lighter heifers sold from $400 to $700.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold to $1200 and cows with calves made $1400.
BN Hergenhan sold 38, Angus steers, nine months, for an average of $1080 as well as 20, Angus heifers, nine months, for an average of $915.
RG Tett sold 16, Limousin-cross steers for an average of $1100 and 14, heifers for $965.
B Moffitt sold 45, Angus steers, eight to nine months, from $900 to $1190 as well as 34, Angus heifers for an average of $820.
Kent Farm sold a top pen of nine-months-old Angus steers for $1210 alongside 35, Angus steers to average $1110.
The sale was conducted by Pell Rixon and Chester and Smith.
