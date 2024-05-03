Dubbo's store sale market holds firm ahead of forecasted weekend rain

On the back of a rise in the prime market, the Dubbo store cattle sale market held firm ahead of forecasted weekend rain.
Weaner steers made up the bulk of the 1980 head yarding with buyers from Spicers Creek, Warren, Forbes, Wagga Wagga, Binnaway and the local area in attendance.
Plasto & Company Livestock and Property director Ross Plasto, Wellington, said the cattle quality ranged from very good to fairly plain.
"There was a mix of cattle which catered to everyone's taste and needs," he said.
"The market was fully firm on Dubbo compared to last month, but certainly dearer than other selling centres on the perception of rain this weekend.
"It performed better following a 15 to 30 cent rise in the prime market yesterday which I think added a bit more confidence in buyers compared to two weeks ago.
"Given last month's sale was held on a very wet day under today's circumstances the market has held together very strongly.
"There was a very nice run of heifers on offer and the steer calves that were well presented sold really well."
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $330 to $770 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $550 to $1095.
Weaner steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $920 to $1300 and those the tipped the scales at more than 300kg sold to $1280.
In the weaner heifers, those less than 200kg attracted bids from $390 to $570 while those from 200kg to 280kg made $485 to $870.
Weaner heifers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg sold from $905 to $1020.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows attracted bids from $960 to $1500 and cows sold from $260 to $840.
Cows with calves made from $525 to top the market at $2400.
Helen and Warren Crittle, Springdale, Spicers Creek, purchased 11, Angus cows with calves for $2200.
Technotill Farming, Bringa Plains, Collie, sold 14, 260kg, Waitara and Tivoli-blood, Angus steers, August/September 2023 top of the drop, for $1300.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 16, Waitara and Tivoli-blood, Angus steers, August/September 2023 top of the drop, for $1065.
Honeysuckle Beef, Glooma, sold a pen of 20, Tivoli and Choice-blood, Angus steers, seven-to-nine-months old for $1095 as well as seven,Tivoli and Choice-blood, Angus steers, seven-to-nine-months old for $1070.
DM Greer, Yandilla, Elong Elong, sold eight, Sevenbardot and Bridge-blood, Poll Hereford cows, for $975 per head.
Tracy Greer, Yandilla, Elong Elong, sold eight, Angus cows, second calvers, PTIC to Yavenvale Poll Hereford bulls for $1660.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
