Large restocker orders support strong heifer market at Braidwood

The first weaner sale of the year at Braidwood kicked off with a solid start and agents said prices were firm when compared to other recent district sales.
Steers sold to a top of $1315 a head, while the heifer portion made to $950 last Friday.
Nick Harton, Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Braidwood, said the quality of the yarding was very good, with the lead of the locally-bred steers weighing 300 to 360 kilograms selling for 320 to 370 cents a kilogram for the Angus steers, while Angus/Hereford steers in the same weight range topped at 300c/kg.
"The lighter cattle and small pens found a bit of rhythm because people just wanted a few little lots," Mr Harton said.
"So that helped a few people towards the end of the sale.
"Heifers were very strong - we had a strong restocker order who purchased three B-double loads so that helped especially on the good black heifers.
"This sale is on-par with what has been happening the past couple of weeks, but would be a little better than your regular prime sales."
He said compared to a month ago, the market wasn't as strong, with the conciseness of it being a very rain driven market.
The top-priced pen of steers were sold by WKW Holding, Braidwood, with 80 Angus steers, 363kg, carrying Hazeldean and Twynam Angus bloodlines, returned a price of $1315, or 362c/kg.
Scott and Tracey Thornton, Charlies Forest, sold 40 Shacorrahdalu-blood Angus steers weighing 328kg for $1270 or 364c/kg.
Llangley Partnership, Braidwood, sold 21 Angus steers, 311kg, Braidwood Angus-blood for $1130 or 363c/kg.
Henry Family Trust, Krawarree, sold 19 Angus steers, 231kg, for $850, to return 397c/kg.
Billaglen Pastoral, Braidwood, sold 12 Angus steers, 282kg, for $1020 to return 362c/kg.
Barry and Fiona Tetley, Harolds Cross, sold six Simmental/Angus steers, 365kg, for $1100 to return 303c/kg.
John Griggs, Braidwood, sold 13 Hereford steers, 240kg, for $620, or 258c/kg.
Dorathy Griggs, Araluen, sold three nine-month-old Shorthorn/Limousin steers, 290kg, which made $800.
WKW Holdings topped the heifer portion of the sale with 21, 337kg, Hazeldean and Twynam-blood Angus heifers weighing 337kg, for $950 to return 281c/kg.
WKW Holdings also sold a line of 63 Angus heifers weighing 329kg for $940, to return 293c/kg.
Hannaford Cattle Company, Braidwood, sold 18 Angus heifers, 283kg, Sparta and Te Mania blood for $805 to return 285c/kg.
Darren Purse, Archer Park, Braidwood, sold 19 Angus heifers, Bongongo blood weighing 294kg which made $835 or 284c/kg.
Trafalgar Hill, Krawarree, sold 28 Hereford heifers, Gunyah-blood, 247kg for $640.
Wayne Mactier, Braidwood, sold 30 Angus heifers, Bongongo and Tywnam-blood, 251kg for $785 to return 312c/kg.
Henry Family Trust, Krawarree, offered a line of 64 Angus heifers, Hazeldean blood, six months, weighing 224kg which sold for $670 or 299c/kg.
There were two large restocker orders from Bathurst and Cooma that helped drive Angus heifer prices higher.
Mr Harton said buyers supported the sale from the local area as well as Cootamundra, Cooma, Bathurst, Victoria, and Gunnedah with Ranges Valley feedlot stepping into the market for the lead of the weaner steers.
Selling agents made the decision to run the weaner sale the same day as the monthly prime sale, with the idea of convenience for buyers, vendors, agents and carriers.
Mr Harton said the new strategy for the weaner sale was a success drawing more buyers to both sales, with 2800 head being yarded for the weaner sale.
"As agents we got together instead of trying to find another day to have a weaner we decided to have it all in the same day," Mr Harton said.
"We just thought we've got plenty of weaners around us at the moment, there's not many prime cattle, so it made sense."
The sale was conducted by Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Braidwood, Elders Cleary McDowall, Moss Vale, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Goulburn and Nutrien Goulburn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.