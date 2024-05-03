94th Berridale annual Merino ewe competition

The Monaro has long been one of the great nurseries for Merino sheep in the state, with a reputation for soundness and productivity.
That reputation has been in part earned by the dedicated stud and commercial sheep breeders who understand the limits of production on the high cold plateau.
And it has been supported by the Berridale Agricultural Bureau through its organisation of the annual Merino ewe competition, now in its 94th year.
This year 12 flocks were entered to be assessed during the two day competition, May 3 and 4.
Judges were Brad Cartwright, Kempton, Crookwell, and Scott Thrift, AWN Dubbo, with associate judge Hamish Schumack, Severn Park, Berridale.
Mr Cartwright is the returning judge and he noted on the first day the remarkable improvement of all the flocks from last year.
"Even the flocks who were really good last year, they have still improved," he said.
"But the ones who were at the lower end last year have just improved out of sight.
"They've done it in one year and I don't know they've done it, but still they were magnificent.
"Every place I walked into they were great - it has been unbelievable."
Mr Thrift was impressed with the quality of the breeding and the husbandry of the breeders.
"We have seen a lot of top quality commercial ewes, with not so much variation in breeding but with a lot of consistency and very profitable young ewes," he said.
"They are a credit to the breeders."
