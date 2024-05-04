Love is calling: Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 applications open

Have you or someone you know exhausted the typical avenues for finding love - the pub, dating apps and Saturday arvos at the local footy club - without much luck, why not shake things up?
Applications for Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 have opened, so take a chance and throw your hat in the ring for Australia's most successful dating show.
If you're a single farmer looking to start your love story, this is the sign you've been waiting for.
In fact, you don't necessarily have to own the farm. If you're a station manager, farmhand or someone who permanently lives on a property, this call out includes you too.
Applicants aged 22 to 65 can be located anywhere in Australia with male, female and LGBTQ farmers encouraged to apply.
To nominate a single farmer, or dob in a mate email farmerwantsawife@eurekaproductions.com.au
For further information direct message @kathryn.eadington on Facebook or email kathryn.eadington@eurekaproductions.au
Applications close at the end of May.
