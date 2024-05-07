The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Troll clears the way at Stanford Poll Hereford bull sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
May 7 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced bull Stanford Troll T245 purchased by Ralph Burgess, Rosehill, Lyndhurst for $14,000. Photo supplied.
Top-priced bull Stanford Troll T245 purchased by Ralph Burgess, Rosehill, Lyndhurst for $14,000. Photo supplied.

An ideal herd sire rose to the top of the Rutherford familys Stanford Poll Hereford sale on Bathampton, near Barthurst on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.