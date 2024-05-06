NSW producers make the Rocky pilgrimage to absorb Beef 24

INTERNATIONAL visitors have returned in force to Australia's biggest beef exposition, Beef 2024. More than 600 delegates from 25 countries are set to attend.
It's the first time overseas delegates have been able to attend since 2018 due to the effects of the pandemic and Beef Australia has assembled a special program to ensure their experience is better than ever.
Genetics, industry equipment, technology, logistics, marketing, and investment are expected to be high on the agenda.
Beef Australia Chief Executive Officer Simon Irwin said with the who's who of the industry assembled in the beef capital of Australia just once every three years, it's a valuable opportunity to deepen relationships and make new ones.
A number of highlights are planned for Tuesday, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to the AA Company's display of a history wall with a timeline and photos from a dozen key milestones in AACo's 200-year history, from its earliest beginnings at Port Stephens and Tamworth to its pastoral spread across northern Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.