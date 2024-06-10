The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Split joining practices reap rewards for Braidwood producer

Helen De Costa
By Helen de Costa
June 11 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason and Robbie Hindmarsh with a selection of their Primeline ewe lambs, lambs on an oat crop. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Jason and Robbie Hindmarsh with a selection of their Primeline ewe lambs, lambs on an oat crop. Photo by Helen De Costa.

Productivity, efficiency and consistency are key on Jason Hindmarsh's Primeline sheep and cropping operation just outside of Braidwood.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen De Costa

Helen De Costa

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.