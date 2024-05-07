Wethers dominate Dubbo's 1943 head goat sale yarding

Wether goats made up the bulk of the 1943 head yarding at the Dubbo goat sale with buyers from Narromine, Premer, Griffith, Goulburn, Dubbo and the local area.
Oslen Agencies auctioneer Cleve Oslen, Dubbo, said the standout of the sale was a number of quality heavy Boer goats which topped the market.
"I thought it was a really good sale that was firm on the last with some goats selling reasonably well," he said.
"When the goat market was dear two or three years ago we only ever got up to $300 for goats, so $270 for Boer wethers is very good. We're not far behind the mark.
"Anyone that sold some well bred good Boer-cross goats also sold very well.
"We yarded a lot of bush goats, but I thought they sold pretty well for what they did."
Australian Bush Goat kids sold to $20 a head while yearling does made $16 to $26. Yearling bucks attracted bids from $15 to $38 and mature does sold to $26 a head. Mature bucks made $16 to $52 and wethers sold from $24 to $42.
Boer kids sold to $12 while yearling does attracted bids from $16 to $60. Yearling bucks sold to $90 while mature does made to $47 a head. Mature bucks sold from $20 to $52 and wethers made $52 to top the sale at $270.
In the Boer-cross, kids made to $29 while yearling does sold to $24. Wethers sold from $42 to $140.
Anglo Nubian yearling does sold to $25 while weathers attracted bids to $110. Angora yearling bucks sold to $36.
Kalahari-cross yearling bucks made $54 while Kalahari-cross mature bucks sold for $40.
A single Kalahari Red mature buck made $50, while 15 Kalahari Red wethers made $74.
Ben Stanford, Parreora, Peak Hill, sold a pen of four Boer wethers to top the sale $270.
Eric Sharwood, Nullawr, Dubbo, bought a pen of 94 Boer yearling does for $54.
The same vendor also bought a further 16 Boer yearling does for $54.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
