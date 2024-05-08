Dubbo stock and station agents plead for producers' help

Dubbo stock and station agents have encouraged users of the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets to voice their opinion of the saleyard's potential privatisation at the next ordinary council meeting on Thursday May 23.
Dubbo Regional Council, which currently owns the facility, has opened expressions of interest for its sale or lease.
Local agents are concerned the privatisation of the facility by lease or sale will lead to an unsustainable hike in fees which has been seen in other selling centres.
Stock and Station Agents Association president Martin Simmons said it was important for all users of the facility to voice their concerns on potential outcomes.
"We want all saleyard users, particularly producers, to come to the meeting for their chance to finally have a voice," he said.
"The producers contribute approximately 90 per cent of the income derived from the saleyards."
During the past 12 months, livestock sold through the Dubbo saleyards have been drawn from across NSW, parts of Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
While stock is predominately from the Central West area, large numbers also originate from Nyngan, Walgett, Bourke, Brewarrina, Merriwa and Molong.
Mr Simmons said there were many concerned saleyard users at the previous council meeting in Wellington on April 24, and he hoped an even larger number of people would show to have their say at the next meeting.
While Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood said no decision had been made, the organisation was "committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability and viability of the livestock markets."
The next ordinary council meeting will be held in Dubbo on Thursday May 23 at 5:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.