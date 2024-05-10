Angus Pursehouse wins champion parader at South Coast Steer Spectacular

Sixteen-year-old St Gregory's College student Angus Pursehouse was named the champion parader at the South Coast Steer Spectacular held at Narooma, over May 7 to 8.
Rising to the top of the 160 students representing 20 schools throughout southern NSW, the youngster said wins such as grand champion parader at events like the steer spectacular is something the would always remember.
Originally off his family's 1600 hectare cropping operation at Mirrool, south of West Wyalong, Mr Pursehouse's interest in showing cattle started at Red Bend College, Orange and has continued since moving to St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.
This is the third time the year 11 student has been award grand champion parader after winning the title last year at Hawkesbury and Camden shows.
"It's always a good thing to come out on top," he said.
"It boosts your confidence to get that experience to be able to do it.
"I've come from pretty well nothing and got to where I am now, so I'm pretty happy with where I'm going and the way I'm heading."
Judge Katelyn Graham, Adelong, said Mr Pursehouse overall did a great job on the day.
"He definitely knew what he was doing and how to handle his animal," she said.
"He also presented himself really well.
"There were a lot of students coming from school that had never paradered or handled cattle before that were getting in and giving it a go.
"I was impressed with the students that did come into the ring and gave it a good go, especially with the wet weather that we were having."
Mrs Graham said neither her husband Korey or herself didn't come from farming backgrounds and first started handling cattle in high school.
"It's really promising to see some of those kids that are coming through school," she said.
"Knowing not everyone comes off a farm, yet they make the opportunities for themselves and open doors to enter the agriculture industry."
