Angus Pursehouse wins champion parader at South Coast Steer Spectacular

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
May 10 2024 - 1:00pm
Champion parader Angus Pursehouse, Sr Gregory's College, Campbeltown. Photo supplied.
Sixteen-year-old St Gregory's College student Angus Pursehouse was named the champion parader at the South Coast Steer Spectacular held at Narooma, over May 7 to 8.

