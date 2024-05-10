First-time entrants claim top honours at South Coast Steer Spectacular

First time competitor Boorowa Central School had a clean sweep at the South Coast School Steer Spectacular held in Narooma on May 7 and 8.
Only taking three steers to the event, the school was sashed champion Manildra School Spectacular led steer along with champion open steer challenge led steer, which later went on to be awarded grand champion led steer.
The competition attracted a total of 55 led steers, from 20 schools which were judged on the hoof and are to be judged on the hook as a carcase later this week.
Cloudy, an Australian Grey bred by Su McClusky, Cluskers Holdings, Yass and exhibited Boorowa Central School rose to the top being sashed grand champion led steer.
The 14-month-old steer progressed from the heavy weight open steer challenge after being awarded champion open led steer.
Couldy weighed 456 kilograms, after being on the Manildra Stockfeed pellets for 90 days.
Judge Kory Graham, Adelong, said the steer was a clear winner throughout the classes.
"I thought it was a very well presented steer," he said.
"He was the most complete for my mind."
He took out the grand champion steer ribbon over the Manildra School Spectacular steer champion, Astro, also exhibited by Boorowa Central School.
The 11-month old Australian Grey steer, 358kg, was bred by Wayne Petrie of Javid Farm, Orange, and had been on Manildra Stockfeed pellets for 60 days.
Mr Graham said again the younger steer was presented very well by the school.
"I thought he was a great little steer with a heap of attributes that you like to see in your steers," he said.
Boorowa Central School agriculture teacher James McDonald said the school consists of approximately 135 students ranging for kindergarten to year 12.
"At the start of the year a group of students decided to form a show team and so embarked on a journey of breaking in and preparing three steers for the South Coast School Steer Spectacular," he said.
"Working in their lunch times they learned cattle management skills and entered competitions in local shows at both Boorowa and Yass to build in experience for both students and cattle.
"It was a steep learning curve for the team and through accessing support from the community and other more experienced local schools like Murrumburrah High School they were ready to compete at the steer spectacular.
"The phenomenal results obtained by the team are a testament to the hard work and dedication they put in during their own time.
"The success of the team has only encouraged the team to continue showing and they look forward to future competitions and further build their knowledge and skills."
Across the board Mr Graham said the school made it level pegging in the competition with the high quality of preparation the students had put in.
"The students handled themselves really great in trying conditions," he said.
"The weather wasn't the best for us but they still had the steers presented the best they could and everyone involved did a great job."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.