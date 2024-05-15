Three-pronged cash flow with cattle, conservation and carbon

Long Swamp is a versatile 4547 hectare (11,235 acre) property nestled on the banks of the Barwon River that is being presented as a three-pronged cash flow business incorporating cattle, conservation and carbon.
The property is located on the bitumen Gundabloui Road 16km north of Collarenebri, 74km south of Mungindi, and 68km east of Lightning Ridge, and 138km west of Moree, and is a mix of wilga, belah, box, and brigalow timbers with heavy grey soils to lighter red soils.
The coolabah river country along the river features grey soils and is described as being ideal for farming.
Long Swamp has 141ha (350 acres) of permanent farming country, which is well suited to winter crops.
An additional 445ha (1100 acres) is also said to be able to be farmed every five in 15 years.
Some 672ha (1660 acres) was pulled in 2020-23.
Significant income is also generated from the Long Swamp Avoided Deforestation Project and the Long Swamp Conservation Agreement, which covers 1177ha (2908 acres).
Long Swamp is divided into eight main paddocks and four holding paddocks and has an exclusion fence south of the road.
The internal fences are all 8x90x30 netting with a top barb or five plains with a single barb.
The 300 head capacity cattle yards were constructed with a permanent steel force and portable panels in 2022.
The yards have an undercover work area, and are equipped with a Metalcorp crush and calf cradle.
The well watered property is on the flowing 8 Mile bore scheme, which supplies seven tanks and 10 troughs.
There are also permanent and semi-permanent waterholes in the Barwon River, the 12 Mile water course, and three large dams.
The average annual rainfall is 495mm (19.5 inches).
Improvements include a three bedroom residence, a three bay workshop with a concrete floor, a 12x24m machinery shed, and a shearing shed and sheep yards. There is also a gravel pit for on-farm use.
Expressions of interest close on June 14.
Contact Jeff Garland, 0419 483 875, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
